Uzbekistan, Pakistan trade volume to reach $400 million by year-end: envoy

KARACHI: Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov on Friday said that trade volume between Uzbekistan and Pakistan would likely reach $400 million by the end of this year, and $1 billion in the next two years.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the envoy said that trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan increased by 50 to 55 percent annually in three years, starting from $50 million to reach $240 million last year.

This year’s total volume stands at $180 million so far, he said, adding that “we, hence, expect trade volume to reach $400 million by the end of this year and hopefully, it would reach $1 billion in the next two years.”

He called trade between the two countries as balanced. The Transit Trade Agreement signed in 2021 and Preferential Trade Agreement inked in 2022 surely facilitated growth. “It was encouraging to see that during the last joint ministerial commission meeting, finance ministers of both countries also signed $1 billion trade roadmap agreement,” he added.

The Uzbek envoy said that after going through the most difficult times, Uzbekistan has now become a country whose economy, industries and the agriculture sector have been emerging due to liberalisation of the economy, business-friendly policies and facilitation of banking and finance.

“Uzbekistan has not just become an emergent economy of Central and South Asia but also an emerging economy in the global arena due to solid industrial and agricultural growth along with technology and innovation.”

Usmanov mentioned that Karachi was always dear to the hearts and minds of Uzbek people, which can be gauged from the fact that after Uzbekistan’s independence, the first flight from the country arrived in Karachi and to date, regular flights by Uzbek Airways and PIA have been flying between Tashkent and Karachi.

During the difficult times in Uzbekistan’s history, the business community of Karachi kept visiting and maintained good relations with the Uzbek business community. “Uzbek brothers and sisters also regularly visit Karachi to buy various commodities which are brought to Uzbekistan via Uzbek Airways,” he said, adding that the first Consulate General of Uzbekistan was also opened in Karachi where he himself served between 1998 and 2001 to strengthen the diplomatic relations.

Usmanov underscored the need for having maximum exchanges of trade delegations and business-to-business meetings to build mutual trust and strong mechanism of cooperation. “Uzbek government is always ready to adopt any model or mechanism which facilitates traders, industrialists and transport companies of both countries,” he added.

The envoy said that there was a need to focus on trade expansion and diversification, besides effectively dealing with numerous hurdles hindering trade growth between the two countries.

“Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are likely to meet at the ministerial level very soon in October 2023 to agree upon a Trilateral Trade Agreement,” he informed.

The Uzbek envoy expressed hope that Pakistan’s initiative of holding this trilateral meeting, which has also been agreed by Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, takes place with agendas of transit trade, transport facilitation and devising strategies to avoid unnecessary Customs tariffs and duties for traders and transporters of all three countries.

He also invited KCCI to send a trade delegation to Uzbekistan to find good businesses in Uzbek provinces where many Pakistani companies were already doing business in pharmaceutical, textiles and other sectors.

“I am here to facilitate you and tell you about the readiness of Uzbek government for meeting the business community of Karachi,” he said, adding that November or December are the best months to send delegations to Uzbekistan.

KCCI President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, while underscoring the need to explore new avenues between the two countries for trade and investment growth, stated that the existing trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan stands at a very low level of just $240 million, which was mainly due to a lack of a banking channel between the two countries.

“To expand trade and investment ties, the Uzbek business community has to be connected with KCCI which holds a host of businesses from almost all sectors of the economy,” he stressed. He noted that although trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan were based on mutual trust, which was really good, there was a dire need for a proper banking channel between the two countries which, if provided, would certainly result in substantially improving the existing trade volume.

“We (KCCI and Uzbekistan Embassy) must vigorously pursue our governments so that smooth transactions through banking channels could be ensured between the two brotherly countries,” Yousuf said.