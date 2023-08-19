Stocks fall on current account woes, currency jitters

Stocks closed lower on Friday as investors booked profits amid dismal data on the current account deficit and currency instability, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 107.34 points or 0.22 percent to close 48,218.50 points. The highest index of the day remained at 48,615.14 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 48,196.19 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower amid dismal data of current account deficit.

He said investors’ concerns over weak earnings outlook after petroleum products prices reached the highest ever level, surging industrial power tariff and negative 10.26pc LSM growth for FY23 played a catalystic role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also fell by 58.39 points or 0.34 percent to close at 17,130.28 points.

Traded shares increased by 28 million shares to 254.814 million shares from 226.935 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs10.414 billion from Rs10.021 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.188 trillion from Rs7.202 trillion. Out of 333 companies active in the session, 126 closed in green, 186 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the benchmark index opened on a positive note and traded in the positive zone during the first trading session.

“This positive opening can be attributed to a statement by caretaker prime minister on Thursday said the government will ensure full use of the SIFC forum to exploit the vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, IT, energy and defence production,” he said.

However, some profit-taking was observed at the closing hours of the trade on notice from OGDC in which it stated the company hasn`t received any formal communication from authorities on the issue of circular debt settlement, he Haroon.

Major positive contributions to the index came from PPL, HUBC, NESTLE, PABC and BAFL, as they cumulatively contributed 78 points to the index. On the flip side, LUCK, UBL, POL, MCB and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by -92 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs140.70 to Rs8,587.50 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which increased by Rs100 to Rs7,400 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs86.89 to Rs1,071.61 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs35 to Rs950 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a prominent resistance point remains at the 49,000 level, which has effectively contained recent price movements.

"The critical intra-week pivot of 48,000 points will command attention in the upcoming week's trading activities," the brokerage said. "It's worth highlighting that unless the 49,000 threshold is breached and establishes itself as a support level, the potential for further declines toward the 46,000 to 47,000 range persists."

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 40.458 million shares which closed higher by 5 paisas to Rs1.25 per share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 27.990 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.92 to Rs76.15 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., K-Electric Ltd., Pak Refinery, Dewan Motors, Lalpir Power, JS Bank Ltd, Nishat Power and Cnergyico PK. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 76.966 million shares from 73.070 million shares.