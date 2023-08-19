Textile exports drop 11.44pc in July 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s textile exports for July 2023 registered a significant decline of 11.44 percent, reaching $1.31 billion compared to the corresponding month in the previous year, which saw exports totalling $1.48 billion. This downturn marks the tenth consecutive monthly decrease in the country’s overseas sales of textile products.

Over the previous month’s exports of $1.47 billion, its exports dipped by 10.9 percent, the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Friday.

A cursory look at the data showed that export earnings from this major group are continuously dropping in double digits. In October 2022, exports dropped 15.23 percent, November 18.15 percent, December 16.47 percent, January 14.8 percent, February 29.9 percent, March 22.6 percent, April 29.1 percent, May 19.57 percent, June 13.7 percent and now in July 2023, it dwindled 11.44 percent over the corresponding months of last year.

In the previous fiscal year (July-June 2022-23), total textile exports declined by 14.6 percent to $16.5 billion compared to the record high of $19.35 billion achieved in FY2021-22. In FY21, exports were $15.4 billion.

In July 2023, sales of mostly all major components of the group declined. This includes cotton cloth, knitwear, bedwear, towels, and readymade garments.

In July 2023, exports of cotton cloth decreased by 22.6 percent to $140.9 million, knitwear fell by 16.1 percent to $364.5 million, bedwear by 14.6 percent to $217 million, readymade garments by 9.8 percent to $274.7 million, and towels by 2.9 percent to $72.8 million; however, cotton yarn exports increased by 35.96 percent to $97 million compared to July 2022 exports.

Exports of food groups during the month decreased by 7.56 percent to $329.2 million compared to $356.1 million recorded in July 2022. Rice exports were $117 million, showing a 15.8 percent decrease from July 2022 exports.

Basmati rice exports decreased by 13.6 percent to $39.35 million, while other rice exports decreased by 16.9 percent to $21.85 million. On the other hand, exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 2.2 percent to $18.98 million, fruits went up 4.6 percent to $35.75 million, and meat and meat preparations sales abroad also increased by 37.2 percent to $34.9 million.

Sports goods exports declined 10.8 percent to $26.1 million, of which, football exports went down 1.5 percent to $15.6 million. Exports of surgical goods went up 3.0 percent to $40 million, chemicals and pharmaceuticals up by 25.7 percent to $103.4 million and cement exports also increased 187 percent to $16.1 million in July 2023 against July 2022.

Imports

Petroleum group imports in July 2023 increased 44.9 percent to $791.4 million against $1.44 billion in July 2022. Of this, crude oil imports dropped by 88.5 percent to $49.7 million from $431 million in the same month last year.

Similarly, import of petroleum products reduced by 51 percent to $356.6 million and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) went down 1.96 percent to $45.5 million. Whereas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports increased 47.3 percent to $339.6 million in July 2023.

It is to be noted that in FY23, imports of the petroleum group experienced a notable decrease, shedding 27 percent compared to $17.0 billion against $23.3 billion in FY22.

Crude imports were down 11.6 percent to $4.95 billion, petroleum products by 36.8 percent to $7.63 billion, and LNG 24.6 percent to $3.76 billion. However, LPG imports were high by 2.2 percent to stand at $675 million over FY22.

Machinery imports in July 2023 witnessed a year-on-year decline of 21.4 percent to 493.5 million compared to $627.5 million in July 2022.

Of this group, imports of textile machinery decreased by 63.5 percent to $13.74 million, power generation machinery by 29.7 percent to $28.3 million, agriculture machinery by 26.4 percent to $4.15 million, construction and mining machinery down by 44.4 percent to $4.25 million, and electrical machinery and apparatus imports also reduced by 28 percent to $173.6 million.

On the other hand, telecom machinery imports increased by 32.2 percent to $90.7 million. Of this, imports of mobile sets experienced a substantial increase of 75.6 percent, reaching $68.1 million compared to $38.8 million in July 2022.

The transport sector’s total imports in July 2023 declined by 32.2 percent to $140.2 million against $206.7 million in July 2022. Of the transport sector’s total imports, spending on road motor vehicles (built units, CKD/SKD) stood at 124.4 million which was 21.8 percent less than $159 million in the same month of last year.

Under completely built units (CBU), imports of buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles experienced a decline of 83.45 percent to $2.9 million, while motor car imports increased by 12.6 percent to $11.2 million compared to the same month last year.

Regarding CKD/SKD models, imports of buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles decreased by 32.9 percent to $17 million, while motor car imports increased by 4.77 percent to $70.6 million. Motorcycle imports stood at $2.7 million, and parts and accessories imports stood at $29.2 million.