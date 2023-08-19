Pakistan sets cap on fiscal incentives for refinery upgrade projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has imposed a cap of 22 percent of the project cost on fiscal incentives for local refineries that will import used plant, machinery, and equipment (PME) under the notified refining policy of 2023, documents revealed on Friday.

The government had also set a 25 percent cap on fiscal incentives for local refineries that will import new PME for their upgrade projects.

This means that the refineries importing old PME will need to arrange 78 percent financing on their own, while those importing new PME will have to arrange 75 percent financing from their own resources.

The policy also does not provide any tax exemption for the import of PME, which means that the refineries will have to pay taxes on the imported PME at the prevailing rates.

According to the uploaded notified policy, there will be a minimum customs duty of 10 percent for a period of 6 years from the date of notification of this policy, on motor gasoline and diesel imported into the country. Any customs duty imposed above 10 percent and reflected in the ex-refinery price will be deposited in the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) pool.

In the event that any refinery is not eligible to avail the incentives provided in this policy, it will be obligated to deposit the same in IFEM. Any customs duty on crude oil will be reimbursed to refineries through IFEM. The refineries will be granted 10 percent tariff protection/deemed duty applicable to Motor Gasoline and Diesel's ex-refinery price for 6 years from the date of policy notification and the opening of the joint Escrow Account with OGRA.

However, 2.5 percent of the deemed duty on diesel and 10 percent on motor gasoline (incremental incentive) will be deposited by refineries into the escrow account jointly maintained by OGRA and the respective refinery in the National Bank of Pakistan for utilization in upgrade projects only. The respective refinery and OGRA will open the required joint escrow account within three months after the notification of this policy. Until the opening of said account, the incremental incentive shall be deposited in the IFEM. The eligible refineryimporting used plant, machinery and equipment (PME) for upgrade projects will be permitted to withdraw a maximum of 22 percent of the total project cost from the joint escrow account, while the refineries importing new PME for upgrade projects will be allowed to withdraw a maximum of 25 percent of the total project cost from the joint escrow account.

The release from the joint escrow account shall be on a pro-rata basis, i.e., a maximum capped limit of 22 percent or 25 percent as the case may be, from the joint escrow account, and the remaining amount from the refineries' own resources.

OGRA will permit the withdrawal of a maximum of the respective capped limit of the refinery's upgrade project cost, as determined based on the Final Investment Decision (FID).

In case the funds deposited in the joint escrow account are less than the respective capped limit of the expenditure made on a milestone/deliverable and/or on an entire upgrade project basis, there will be no obligation or responsibility on the part of OGRA/GoP to cover the shortfall.

The funds from the joint escrow account will be available for withdrawal after the financial close of the upgrade project, for expenditure made on each milestone/deliverable of the respective refinery's upgrade project. The release from the joint escrow account shall be on a pro-rata basis, i.e., a maximum of the respective capped limit from the joint escrow account and the remaining amount from the refineries' own resources.

The interest accrued in the joint escrow account will also be used for the respective capped limit of the payment of upgrade project from the joint escrow account. OGRA will retain the unilateral right to withdraw funds from the relevant joint escrow account.

The deposit in the joint escrow account will only be utilized for capital expenditure and revenue associated with capex solely on the upgrade project. The joint escrow account will not be used as a charge/lien/collateral or other instrument of borrowing.

The incremental incentives collected in a given month shall be deposited by refineries into the joint escrow account within 10 days of the subsequent month. If the refinery fails to deposit the due amount of incremental incentive into the escrow account according to the stipulated time in clause above, interest on the unpaid amount shall accrue at the rate of one-month KIBOR + 3 percent, prevailing on the date that the payment first becomes due and calculated for the actual number of days for which the relevant amount remains unpaid. If the default continues beyond 30 days, the refinery will become ineligible to claim any funds from the joint escrow account until the due amount of incremental incentive, along with interest, is deposited into the joint escrow account.

If the default continues beyond 60 days, OGRA will cease the joint escrow account, and the balance will be confiscated by OGRA in favor of IFEM, and the waiver to produce and market their products shall also be withdrawn/cancelled. OGRA will also encash the bank guarantee mentioned in clause 6.1.3.6 against the outstanding dues of incremental incentive.

OGRA will develop SOPs for the filing of claims by refineries for payment of funds from the joint escrow account and processing of the same within a stipulated time period. No cheque shall be drawn/cashed without the signature of the signatory nominated by OGRA. OGRA will ensure biannual audits of the records/books of the joint escrow account.