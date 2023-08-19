FDI inflows rise 17.3 percent in July

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows increased 17.3 percent to $87.7 million in July, the first month of the current fiscal year, compared with the same month a year ago, the central bank data showed on Friday.

The country drew in $74.8 million of net FDI in July 2020, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The FDI fell to $1.455 billion in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2023, from $1.935 billion a year earlier. The SBP data showed that investment inflows from China, which has the highest share in Pakistan's total FDI, increased to $18 million in July 2023 from $7.1 million in the same month last year. Investments by Hong Kong rose to $16.9 million from $1.2 million. Companies from the Netherlands invested $21.1 million in Pakistan, which was higher than $4.8 million the year before.

Inflows into the financial sector from foreign investors were $280 million in July-May 2023, a decrease of 27 percent from the $384 million in the same months of the last fiscal year.

During July 2023, FDI investments in the power sector rose to $45.1 million, compared to $29.8 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The investment in the oil and gas exploration sector rose to $15.2 million from $7.4 million a year earlier.

Analysts said the improvement in FDI is encouraging for the country, which is experiencing a decline in its foreign exchange reserves.

Foreign investors now have better political and economic expectations for Pakistan as a result of the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the setting up of the caretaker administration.

A 24-member caretaker government, newly put together by the prime minister, was sworn in on Thursday. This marks the culmination of discussions over the past year about putting in place a technocratic framework.

This strategy appears to have been implemented now because there may be a delay in the scheduled elections, which could result in the caretaker administration being extended for a number of months.

"This extended period presents a unique opportunity for the caretaker government to spearhead essential economic reforms," said Chase Securities in a note. "Unburdened by political considerations, they can make tough but necessary decisions to jumpstart the economy."

"The Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to address pressing economic concerns is evident in his swift actions," the note added.

"His efforts to attract investments through the Special Investment Facilitation Council reflect the priority he places on resolving these issues."