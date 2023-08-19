Current account swings to deficit in July as imports jump

KARACHI: Pakistan recorded a current account deficit of $809 million in July, its first in five months, as imports surged after the easing of restrictions and remittances fell, the central bank data showed on Friday.

The deficit widened from a surplus of $504 million in June and was 36 percent lower than the $1.3 billion gap in the same month a year earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data said. The country's first deficit in five months was expected by most analysts, but the magnitude was greater than expected. "The deficit was expected, but the quantum is higher than expected," said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

"The expectation was driven by the easing of import restrictions as per IMF [International Monetary Fund] conditions. There was also a payment backlog that built up before the IMF SBA [stand-by arrangement] due to a lack of foreign exchange reserves. It is being cleared gradually," Rauf said.

"Finally, the drop in remittances contributed to the higher deficit." Total imports in the first month of the current fiscal year increased by 24 percent year-on-year to $4.220 billion. Imports increased by 33 percent month-on-month. However, exports of goods in July were $2.116 billion, a 5 percent decrease from the same month last year. Remittances from Pakistani nationals working abroad fell by 19.3 percent in the first month of the current fiscal year, amounting to $2 billion. Inflows decreased by 7.3 percent on a monthly basis.

The government's efforts to address its balance of payments crisis in the last fiscal year led to a significant decrease in the current account deficit. The deficit decreased from 4.7 percent of GDP in FY2022 to 0.7 percent of GDP in FY2023. The deficit fell to $2.387 billion from $17.481 billion in the previous year. Analysts worry that the deficit could rise in the current fiscal year due to increased imports and higher global energy costs. The deficit is expected to be $6 billion, or 1.6 percent of GDP. The SBP expects the deficit to be 0.5 to 1.5 percent of GDP in FY2024.

They forecast that the foreign exchange reserves situation should remain essentially the same as it is currently, as the IMF bailout will allow for the continuation of foreign exchange inflows from bilateral and multilateral sources. The SBP also plans to make some commercial borrowings. The central bank's foreign exchange reserves stand at $8 billion. The reserves are expected to be $10–12 billion by the end of this fiscal year, but they may fall if the current account is significantly stressed. Pakistan expects to roll over almost half of its maturing debt in fiscal year 2024. The country will repay $24.5 billion in foreign debt. This includes principal repayment of about $21 billion and interest payments of $3.3 billion. Of the $21 billion principal repayments, the SBP expects a rollover of around $11.3 billion.