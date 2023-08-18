PMLN activist shot dead

MANSEHRA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz activist and dumped the body in Garhi Habibullah on Thursday.

The police said that they had recovered the body of Sardar Muhammad Haroon from Garhi Habibullah.They said that unidentified armed men had shot dead Sardar Muhammad Haroon and dumped his body at Garhi Habibullah.Sardar Muhammad Haroon was a PMLN activist in Shinkiari and staunch supporter of party leader and former minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.