58 stolen mobile phones recovered, 6 held in Bajaur

KHAR: The police claimed to have recovered 58 stolen and snatched mobile phone sets and arrested six accused in Bajaur tribal district. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Nazir Khan said that police had launched a crackdown against the thieves and snatchers of mobile phone sets, which yielded positive results.

He said that the police had recovered 58 mobile phone sets and apprehended a six-member racket from across the district.The DPO said that some shopkeepers were also involved in the theft of mobile phones while some owners had settled the issue of stealing their mobile phones with accused through jirgas.

However, the accused were warned of strict action in case recurrence of such crimes. He appealed to the shopkeepers to avoid to purchase or sell stolen mobile phones, which would create many problems for them.