Sportsmen from Landikotal awarded

LANDIKOTAL: Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday honoured sports heroes hailing from Landikotal. A ceremony was arranged at the Landikotal Jirga Hall which was attended by a number of cricketers, footballers and players from the sports coaching academies.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest. Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand, Tehsidar Daud Afridi, former test cricketer Riaz Afridi and Sports Department officials were there.

The organisers said the ceremony, titled “Sport Heroes” was aimed at raising awareness and motivating youth. The DG Sports said sports could be used to fight social evils. He assured the best possible assistance to the sportsmen.

He directed the Sports Department officials to work with the sports academies in Ladikotal and provide every possible facility to the sports lovers.

The official said he had arranged a number of sports activities a decade ago in Tirah valley when militancy was at its peak.He announced that the disabled sports persons would be provided tsport equipment and wheelchairs.

Khalid Mehmood asked the former test cricketer Riaz Afridi to help cricket academies in Landikotal. He said international level coaches would be hired to train players at the local level.

The official said the Sports Directorate Peshawar would establish sports grounds in Loey and Kam Shalmans.Khalid Mehmood said a number of sports legends including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Tufail Shinwari, disabled Pakistan cricket team player Asad Khan and emerged from Landikotal.

He said Tufail Shinwari recently participated as Pakistan’s street children’s team captain in an International football tournament held in Norway.

Pakistan cricketer Riaz Afridi, Khyber Sports Association President Mirajuddin and Malik Abdur Razaq Zakhakhel said they had produced sports stars in every game despite lacking facilities Mirajuddin Shinwari said the association had been working for sports promotion for the past 42 years.

The DG Sports awarded Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari,Tufail Shinwari and other football and cricketers players hailing from Landikotal.