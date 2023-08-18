KMU lecturer forced to resign for sexual harassment

PESHAWAR: A grade 18 lecturer of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has been forced to resign after being found guilty of harassment.

A press release said the Anti-Harassment Committee at the KMU is very active and swift action is taken after receiving complaints from staff and students.

There is no room for plagiarism in the KMU as evidenced by the dismissal of a grade 21 professor with the approval of the syndicate in recent days, added the communication.

At the same time, recently a class-IV employee was sacked from service after being found guilty of corruption.

KMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq said that it was his mission to make KMU a transparent and corruption-free institution, and no pressure would be accepted in this regard.

He said that KMU had adopted a policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment, plagiarism, and corruption, which is strictly implemented.

The vice-chancellor said the University’s Anti-Harassment Committee is working in a transparent environment and the complaints received are addressed forthwith.

He said any form of sexual harassment has no room in KMU’s constituent and affiliated institutes and is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Dr Ziaul Haq said within a few days, a grade 21 professor was found guilty of plagiarism and a grade 18 lecturer of sexual harassment, while a Class-IV employee was removed from service for financial embezzlement.