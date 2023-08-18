Bakers reject hike in POL prices

MARDAN: Office-bearers of All Sweets and Bakers Association, Mardan division, have rejected the increase in fuel prices and announced to stage protests if the decision was not withdrawn within a week.

Speaking to journalists, the divisional president of the association Haji Ghulam Habib Salarzai said that the extraordinary increase in prices of petroleum products was a cruelty to the underprivileged.

He said the caretaker government had no authority to increase prices.He argued the traders were also badly affected by the price hike, adding that instead of providing relief, the caretaker government was making life difficult for people.

He said that with the increase in prices of petroleum products, prices of other commodities would also increase and it would badly affect all walks of life.