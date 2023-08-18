Dir Premier League sports competition kicks off

DIR: The Dir Premier League (DPL) sports competition kicked off at a colourful function here on Thursday. Eight cricket and five football teams will compete in the first edition of the 10-day tournament. The football matches will be played on Nader flood lights.The inaugural event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman Wazir, District Sports Officer Sadiqullah, local politicians and squads of the participating teams.

Zakirullah, who plays for Kumrat Titans, said several players who had played international matches from Pakistan national team including off-spin bowler Sajid Khan, batsman Kamran Ghulam, wicket keeper batter Muhammad Harris would play in the DPL.

He said playing with top cricketers would provide them an opportunity to learn from them and up their game while playing against them.

Zakirullah hoped the presence of these cricketers would attract crowds in big numbers to watch the matches.The deputy commissioner welcomed the sports enthusiasm among Dir youths and urged people to make the event a success.

He said the district had several scenic places and hoped that the guest cricketers would get an opportunity to visit those areas which would help spread word about the tourism potential of Upper Dir.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Sadiqullah said the DPL was not only aimed at promoting sports but to also project the district’s scenic spots and that’s the reason all the teams had been named after the beautiful tourist destinations of Upper Dir.