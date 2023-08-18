Probe into Jaranwala incident demanded

PESHAWAR: The Christian community on Thursday staged a protest to demand a probe into the Jaranwala incident.Carrying placards and banners, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters demanded judicial inquiry into the Jaranwala incident.Led by district chapter chief organiser Aftab Khurram, the protesters demanded protection of the religious places of the minorities. The protesters were holding banners and placards with slogans against intolerance and injustices with minorities.