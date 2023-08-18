AG stresses strategy to pursue govt depts cases

PESHAWAR: A senior official on Thursday called for preparing a strategy to pursue the cases relating to the government departments in courts. “No leniency will be tolerated in the cases pertaining to the government departments. Complaints will be filed with the KP chief secretary against the government departments not submitting replies in courts in time,” said KP Advocate General Aamir Javed while speaking at a meeting of all the focal persons of the government departments.

Additional Advocate Generals Jalaluddin Akbar and Danyal Khan were present on the occasion as well.

The advocate general pointed out that cases were decided against the government mostly because the departments concerned failed to submit timely replies in the courts.

Another reason, he explained, for the court verdicts against the government departments was a lack of consultation by the officials with the Advocate General office. “The Advocate General Office and the government departments need to sit together to evolve a joint strategy for pursuing these cases well,” he stressed.

Aamir Javed said the law officers from the Advocate General Office were fully cooperating with the government departments and hence the departments should submit replies to the courts in time.

He said thousands of cases related to the government departments were pending with the courts. “But unfortunately comments were not filed in these cases and this issue is creating problems for the Advocate General Office,” he went on to add.

The advocate general expressed concern over the contempt of court cases against the government departments. “If a government department does not comply with the court orders, it will create problems for the relevant department,” he argued.Aamir Javed said if a department felt aggrieved by a court order, it may move the Supreme Court of Pakistan.