APC on rights of tribal districts on Aug 29

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced an All Parties Conference about the rights of the people of merged districts at Markaz-e-Islami on August 29.

Speaking at a press conference here, JI provincial head Prof Muhammad Ibrahim along with Tehreek-e-Haqooq Qabail Shah head Faisal Afridi and other tribal leaders said that the federal government had made promises with the people of the former Fata but did not fulfill them.

They said that the government had promised to provide 1000 billion rupees in 10 years to the merged districts but it had failed to provide the promised 10 billion per year for development.

The law and order situation in these areas were deteriorating with each passing day, they said, adding, the government had announced a well-trained police force but it had not been hired. “The tribal people have equal rights over the national resources, therefore, the promised three percent share in the NFC award must be released forthwith,” Prof Ibrahim added.

They said that the seats in the provincial and national assemblies should also be increased. They also criticized the recent census, claiming that the population of these areas had been shown less. They termed the census as unjust and demanded that their population should be recorded in accordance with reality.

They said that the district chapters of the political parties had extended their support and now they would take the provincial leadership of these parties on these issues. These districts were merged despite reservations, they said, adding that now they should be given their rights too.

The elders said that the census had not recorded those who were outside their home for more than six months which is unjust as the majority of these people are working in the middle east and should be counted in the census.