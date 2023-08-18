Illegal constructions demolished along Murree Expressway

Rawalpindi:Murree administration on Thursday demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Expressway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman. According to an administration spokesman, the enforcement teams were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the violators and the operations were being conducted to demolish illegal constructions and remove encroachments in Murree.