Price hike causing mental stress

Rawalpindi:After the increase in POL prices, the transport authorities have increased fares by 10 per cent, long route transporters increased fares by 20 per cent, local transporters have increased fares according to their wish, loading vehicles increased fares by over 20 per cent and grocery shops, meat shops, chicken shops, atta, sugar, ghee, rice and other necessary items dealers increased the rates according to their wish here on Thursday.

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) officials said that metro stations became over crowded. The Commuter ladies and gents were in long queues at stations trying to get tickets of metro busses. “We are facing an unusual rush of passengers here at metro stations due to over-charging in Private Service Vehicles (PSVs), the officials claimed.

After increase in POL prices, the railway has announced 10 per cent increase in fares of all shuttle, passenger, express and inter-city trains. Rawalpindi Railway Station was life a battlefield where passengers and officials were using harsh words on fare issue. The increase in the fares of private airlines including the national airline has also left passengers in trouble. The citizens and different political parties have announced to start protest demonstrations from Friday (today) and demanded of the government to turn back decision regarding to increase in POL prices immediately. The business community has strongly condemned recent hike in POL prices and warned it would create an unrest situation all around.