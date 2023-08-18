Puppet shows on ‘Story of Pakistan’ at PNCA

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise two-day special puppet shows titled ‘Story of Pakistan’ in connection with Independence Day on August 18 and August 19. Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali told APP that National Puppet Theatre will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment.

He said that PNCA, National Puppet Theatre would highlight Pakistan independence journey and its historical background. Children along with parents would be invited to attendant the shows to be held at PNCA Auditorium on August 19 at 5:30 pm and Liaquat Memorial Hall, Rawalpindi today (August 18) at 4 pm. According to PNCA, the art of puppetry has long been a part of country culture.