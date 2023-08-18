United Council of Churches demand justice

Islamabad:United Council of Churches Islamabad Executive Director Pastor Samson Sohail has urged the government to hold a fair and transparent inquiry into the Jaranwala incident and bring the culprits involved, to justice.

He said instead of punishing the individual or waiting for the state to take action, 21 Churches have been burned with Bibles in them. “The existing three inspired books i.e. the Bible, the Psalms and the Torah have also been burnt. Do anyone has the right to burn these holy books,” he said in a press conference here at the National Press Club on Thursday. He said fear has been spread among our children, the residents have been displaced from their homes. “No government minister or security agency official has visited the affected area besides condemning the attacks.

Sohail said we were also citizens of this country and are Pakistanis. “We have also given our lives, the world is recognized because of the services of our community in education, medical and every field. We have played our role in the development of the country. This country is also ours. “We strongly condemn the attacks. All incidents like Joseph Colony, Sargodha incident, Gujaranwala incident, Shanti Nagar incident, and all the other incidents that have happened till today, no one has been punished. Strict punishment should be given so that no one will refrain from doing such a shameful act in future. We believe that this incident is a bigger tragedy than the events of May 9, we also request Pakistan army to take strict action against the culprits.

They should conduct a fair inquiry and cases should be registered against those involved in these incidents. FIRs should be filed against those seen in the footage and those who made announcements and created agitation among the people which led to this tragedy. He said this terrorist mind-set should be suppressed because these people are causing defamation of Islam, which is tarnishing not only Islam but also the good name of Pakistan.