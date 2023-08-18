Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper areas while a westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in plain areas of the country.
However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Joharabad, Mangla, Babusar, Kalam, Bacha Khan Airport, Malam Jabba, Rawalakot and Garhi Dupatta. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.1°C and minimum was 28.3°C.
LAHORE:The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party is capable of resolving crises afflicting the country.Muhammad...
LAHORE:The Sustainable Social Development Organisation and Punjab Child Protection Bureau at a press conference here...
LAHORE:A delegation of industrialists and businessmen called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM...
LAHORE:Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development, Lahore has reconstituted a 3-member committee to probe the act of...
LAHORE:Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, announced the launch of its...
LAHORE:Young cancer patient Eeza Fatima along with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital CEO Dr Faisal Sultan, CMO...