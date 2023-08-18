Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper areas while a westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Joharabad, Mangla, Babusar, Kalam, Bacha Khan Airport, Malam Jabba, Rawalakot and Garhi Dupatta. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.1°C and minimum was 28.3°C.