Friday August 18, 2023
Lahore

‘PPP to resolve country’s issues’

By PR
August 18, 2023

LAHORE:The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is capable of resolving crises afflicting the country.Muhammad Adnan, press secretary to the chairman of Peoples Workers Unity of Pakistan, said this during his meeting with PPP local leader Raja Qasim Ali on Thursday.He said the people are tired of inflation and employment issues in the country.