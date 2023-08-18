Call to provide quick justice to child abuse victims

LAHORE:The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and Punjab Child Protection Bureau (PCPB) at a press conference here highlighted the severity of the situation of child abuse.

They demanded justice for Rizwana, an underage domestic worker, who was allegedly brutally abused by her employer, the wife of a civil judge and Fatima, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a ‘peer’ (spiritual leader) in Sindh. Renowned artiste and child rights activist Nadia Jameel also participated in the press conference.

PCPB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that the cases of violence against children and physical abuse of child labour are increasing day by day and serious efforts are required to prevent the widespread prevalence of child labour, child trafficking and physical torture of victims. She said that the bureau is doing its efforts to provide protection to children working in hazardous environments and those who are victims of domestic violence but we need support from all the relevant stakeholders to prevent these issues.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas highlighted that according to Section 7 of the Act, the court may not consider the consent of victim, parents or guardian’ as a defence of employing children under forced labour. He also demanded that member of child protection bureau or some child rights experts should be included in the JIT investigating the Rizwana case. Nadia Jameel drew attention towards the Fatima Fariro case, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly tortured to death by her employer, a local ‘peer’ named Asad Shah Jilani, in Ranipur Town near Sindh’s Khairpur city. She said that we are heartbroken by the brutal rape and torture of 10-year-old Fatima. This heinous crime is a reminder of the darkness that still exists in our society.