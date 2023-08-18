Industrialists’ problems being solved, says minister

LAHORE:A delegation of industrialists and businessmen called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here and shared the problems of industry, industrialists with the minister.

The minister while talking to the delegation said that the problems of industrialists and industry were being solved on a priority basis through the platform of Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee. He said that a business support cell was established in the Chief Minister's office to facilitate one-window operation for the industrialists and a favourable environment was provided for the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province.

SM Tanveer said that economic empowerment was necessary to achieve economic goals. The government is following an effective strategy for economic stability and wants to bring such a policy which will boost industrialisation in the province which would enhance employment opportunities.

The members of the delegation praised the minister's role in solving the problems of the business community and industrialists was commendable. President Lahore Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Chaudhry Amjad, Nauman Kabir and others were included in the delegation.

Training workshop on lab equipment handling endsA day-long hands-on training workshop on ‘Operation of Lab Equipment’ was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Quality Operation Lab on Thursday. The UVAS Institute of Microbiology (IOM) in collaboration with The World Wide Scientific & Thermo Fisher Scientific arranged the workshop. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among 28 participants while Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Dr Muhammad Asad Ali and a number of faculty members were present.

Zoraiz Jamil and Shahid Yaqub were the resource persons of training and they delivered their lectures on troubleshooting, effective maintenance and handling of lab equipment.