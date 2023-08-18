Transformative retail graduate programme launched

LAHORE:Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, announced the launch of its transformative Retail Graduate Programme in collaboration with 12 top universities across six countries, namely Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a press release, with a steadfast commitment to promoting gender diversity, Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to empower and recruit 75 nationals for its regional Carrefour operations, targeting 50pc of the positions for talented female candidates. This initiative not only strengthens Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s position as an investor in local talent development, but also actively contributes to and supports local communities and economies and establishes lasting relationships with educational institutions.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail's partnerships with universities in Pakistan include Lahore School of Economics (LSE) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Through these strategic collaborations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail establishes a collaborative and dynamic platform that attracts top talent, facilitating the development of a qualified workforce.

Selected candidates for the programme will undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others. This holistic approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience and equips participants with a deep understanding of the diverse aspects of a modern retail industry. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to secure full-time supervisory-level positions within Carrefour.