Advanced Varian: Halcyon linear accelerator inaugurated at SKMCH

LAHORE:Young cancer patient Eeza Fatima along with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) CEO Dr Faisal Sultan, CMO M Aasim Yusuf and other members of the senior management inaugurated a top-of-the-line Varian Halcyon linear accelerator with advanced radiotherapy capability in the Department of Clinical & Radiation Oncology on Thursday.

Dr Aasim Yusuf On this occasion said, “We aim to continuously upgrade our equipment and technology at SKMCH, so as to be able to provide the best possible treatment to all patients. The addition of this new technology will cater to the ever-increasing number of cancer patients needing radiation therapy with a high degree of accuracy, precision and speed.”

He further said that with five linear accelerators, this is the largest such department in the country, delivering more than 50,000 radiation therapy sessions each year. This latest machine will allow us to treat our deserving cancer patients with more targeted radiotherapy, resulting in greater precision and reducing the risk of side effects.

He said that the Halcyon is six times faster than conventional LINACs, meaning that each treatment lasts only about a minute, so that more patients can be treated in the same amount of time. The Halcyon’s state-of-the-art six-point safety system allows closer monitoring of the patient throughout treatment, enhancing patient safety.