Appointment lauded

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2023

Qur'an Publishers Association of Pakistan (QPAP) has welcomed the appointment of Tariq Mehmood Pasha as PM's Special Assistant on Revenue. In a statement Thursday, QPAP President Qudratullah, Chairman Syed Ahsan Mahmood Shah, Patron in chief Hafeezul Barkaat Shah said Tariq Pasha has served the cause of promotion and education of Holy Quran.