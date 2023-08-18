PFA to re-organise food-borne diseases testing system

LAHORE:A delegation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) called on PFA DG Raja Jahangir to discuss medical screening project and re-organise the testing system for food-borne diseases.

During the meeting, the DG said that the authority is working on reducing medical screening fees for small-scale businesses and providing free facilities for roadside street vendors. He highlighted the plan to re-organise the testing system for food-borne diseases with the help of WHO as well as the implementation of food worker screenings to prevent the spread of such diseases.

Furthermore, he said that the help of other departments and institutions including WHO will be taken to reduce the burden on food workers. The director general stated that efforts are being made to reduce the burden of medical screening fees for small food workers. He said that if hepatitis is detected during the medical screening, food workers will be referred for free treatment.