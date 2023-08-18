 
Lahore

Girl commits suicide after failure to get admission to college

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2023

LAHORE:A 17-year-old girl committed suicide over failure to get admission to a college here on Thursday. The victim identified as Mehreen after matriculation wanted to get admission to a college for further education. But she failed to fulfill her desire. She was so depressed that she locked herself in a room and committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf.