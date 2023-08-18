 
close
Friday August 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Three scholars awarded PhD degrees

By Our Correspondent
August 18, 2023

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its scholars. According to details, Farhat Saghir has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Rakhshan Soltan in the subject of Home Economics (Textiles & Clothing) and Salman Arif in the subject of Islamic Studies.