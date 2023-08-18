Hostel renovation project inaugurated

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the renovation project of Forensic Girls Hostel in Allama Iqbal Medical College. Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Prof Dr Shahid Sethi, and house job officers participated. Health Minister Dr Javed Akram reviewed the facilities provided in the hostel for students. The officers concerned briefed the minister in this regard. Dr Javed Akram, while issuing instructions for improving the infrastructure of all government hospitals in Punjab, said that all stakeholders play a role in the improvement of any institution.