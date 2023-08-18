Weak investigation helps accused walk away: CJP

Supreme Court Building can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday observed that due to weakness in the process of investigation on the part of police, accused persons ultimately get benefit and are acquitted when inadmissible evidence is produced before courts.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard a petition on Thursday regarding vires of Sindh Repeal of Police Order 2002 and Revival of Police Act, 1861.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice appreciated the police investigation system in the province of Sindh, adding that Punjab and Islamabad police are lagging behind Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The Chief Justice said that a recent meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making was held, which was attended by the Inspector Generals of Police and Advocate Generals of all the provinces. During the meeting, the investigation system of the police was examined.

He appreciated the Sindh police for establishing a separate wing for investigation but noted that Punjab and Islamabad police have not yet taken similar steps.

During the hearing, Farooq H Naek, counsel for Sindh government, sought an adjournment in the case, submitting that the Sindh Assembly had been dissolved and he wanted some time for seeking instructions from the provincial caretaker government on the instant case. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing, which may be fixed sometime after the summer vacations.