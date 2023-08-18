Balochistan caretaker CM: Parliamentary committee meeting fails to evolve consensus

QUETTA: The first meeting of the parliamentary committee formed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the appointment of caretaker chief minister ended without result on Thursday night.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held again. According to the notification of Speaker Balochistan Assembly, the parliamentary committee formed for the appointment of caretaker chief minister includes Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Younis Zehri..

According to the sources, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Younis Aziz Zehri, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Muhammad Nawaz Kakar participated in the meeting of the parliamentary committee called on Thursday night. According to the sources, no final decision could be taken in the meeting.

Sources said that the meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held again on Friday in which the six-member committee will discuss the names of Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseer Ahmed Bizenjo, Ali Mardan Domki and Usman Badini for the caretaker chief minister.

In case of no agreement, after twelve o’clock on Friday night, the matter of appointing the caretaker chief minister will go to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which will finalise the name of the caretaker chief minister in two days.