Foreign missions inquisitive about Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic corps in the federal capital is taking keen interest in upcoming polls in Pakistan but their attention has suddenly been turned to Wednesday’s events of Punjab’s town Jaranwala.

Well-placed sources told The News that senior diplomats from number of missions working here approached the Foreign Office since Wednesday to gather details of the reprehensible incident and follow up actions by the administration. They are more interested to ascertain the cause of the rage by the mob and its nature.

The sources said that the Foreign Office’s section concerned has been responding the queries being made on the tragic incidents. The sources said that the diplomatic missions on Thursday rushed their dispatches about the indefinite postponement of general elections in the country. They were inquisitive about the course of action of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the matter. They were expecting schedule of the polls in wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly as per provisions of the constitution. Now, the ECP has issued schedule of the delimitations of the constituencies in the light of the census conducted digitally early this year.

Interestingly, diplomatic missions didn’t take interest in formation and swearing in of the cabinet members as per expectations. A limited number of the ambassadors/diplomats turned up to witness the ceremony on Thursday although the Presidency extended invitations to about 170 foreign facilities through the Foreign Office. None of the ambassadors of noteworthy was present in the oath taking ceremony of the federal ministers. The diplomats kept gathering information and profile of the federal ministers who assumed the offices on Thursday.