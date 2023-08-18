ATC extends bail of Imran’s sisters

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of former prime minister Imran Khan, in criminal cases relating to May 9 riots.
The court extended the bail of the two till September 2. The court also extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. All the accused appeared before the court and marked their attendance.
