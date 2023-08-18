LHC wants Imran’s nephew in court today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to produce Hasaan Khan Niazi, nephew of PTI chief Imran Khan, before the court today (August 18).

LHC Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad issued the direction while hearing a plea filed by Hafeezullah Khan Niazi, father of Hasaan. The petitioner submitted to the court that the abduction and detention of his son was against the statutory provisions as embedded in Section 61 of CrPC, which states that the person arrested should be produced within 24 hours of his arrest before a magistrate. But in this case, the detainee was not yet produced before the competent court of law that is a sheer violation of his fundamental rights.

The court, after hearing the arguments, directed the authorities to produce Niazi before the court today.