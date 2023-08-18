Dr Shamshad assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

ISLAMABAD: The newly sworn-in caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar assumed her charge here on Thursday. According to an official announcement made by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday stating that Dr Shamshad Akhtar has assumed charge as caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar arrived at the Finance Ministry and officially took over the responsibility of caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan after taking oath at the Presidency on Thursday. On her arrival at the Finance Ministry, she was warmly welcomed by the Secretary of Finance and senior officials of the Ministry. Later, Secretary of Finance and his team gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation and trends of major financial economic indicators of the country.

Upon assuming her new role, Dr Shamshad Akhtar expressed her dedication to ensuring fiscal discipline, promoting investment, and bolstering efforts to address income inequality.