Economic panel of think tank concerned over ‘arbitrary powers’ of SIFC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Advisory Group of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) has expressed concerns over giving arbitrary powers given to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which will create more uncertainty for businesses planning to enter Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the EAG of PRIME stated that the recent amendments made to the Board of Investment Act take Pakistan further away from the goal of moving up the value chain and industrializing.

The Economic Advisory Group (EAG) is of the view that the conflict of interest that taints the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), along with the arbitrary powers granted to the council, will create more uncertainty for businesses planning to enter Pakistan or expand their existing operations here. Instead, the EAG proposes an alternate plan that policymakers should pursue to advance the country toward a prosperous future.

The EAG expressed concerns regarding the arbitrary powers given to the SIFC to “recommend, where appropriate, additional incentives or relaxation in the regulatory and policy framework” for specific projects.

With the SIFC having arbitrary powers to offer better incentives to competitors, the new law increases the risk for anyone planning to invest in Pakistan.

The amendments further allow the SIFC to “summon” and “direct” the regulatory institutions.

This casts doubt on the credibility of both the legal framework and regulatory institutions, mandated to enforce contracts, ensure transparency, and regulate malpractices that undermine the competitive environment and the interests of the citizens.

The subsequent erosion in the quality of contracting institutions resulting from this will reverse the limited progress Pakistan has made over decades towards industrialization.

The EAG acknowledges the urgency of making policy decisions to lift Pakistan out of the current crisis.

It recommends that the way forward should involve a combination of external debt restructuring to address immediate liquidity issues and structural reforms to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Pakistan.