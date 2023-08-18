 
Friday August 18, 2023
National

Drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

By APP
August 18, 2023

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over 2 kg charras, 112 bottles of liquor, 12 liters of liquor and other items from their possession.