Couple returning from Umrah robbed at doorstep by suspects wearing police uniform

KARACHI: A couple were deprived of their valuables by unidentified suspects wearing police uniform in a white Corolla as they reached their doorstep after returning from Umrah on Thursday.

Police said a gang using a white Corolla and wearing police uniforms has been active in robbing travellers coming to Karachi. The couple robbed on Thursday were residents of the Liaquatabad area. The incident took place within the limits of the Super Market police station.

Three suspects dressed in police uniform escaped after stealing local and foreign currency from the couple.

The man and his wife had reached Karachi from Jeddah after performing Umrah. As soon as they reached their house, a white Corolla came from which three people in police uniform alighted, the man said, adding that the suspects said they wanted to check the passports and identity cards of the victims.

On the pretext of search, the suspects snatched the woman’s purse and ran away. The man said that the suspects stole 2,200 Saudi riyals, five Australian dollars, 10 dirhams and 5,000 Pakistani rupees from them.

Police suspect that the suspects had chased the victims all the way from the airport. A case has been registered at the Super Market police station.

Police said investigations are under way and they were trying to obtain footagefrom CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene.

Separately, a man was shot and injured by unidentified suspects for offering resistance during a mugging bid in an Orangi Town neighbourhood. The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 50-year-old Jahangir Badshah. Further investigations are under way.