SHC summons LG secy in person over rise in dog bite cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the local government secretary to appear in person and file a statement with regard to non-functioning of the helpline created for stray dogs and an increase in dog bite incidents in the province.
The direction came on a petition calling for the control of the population of stray dogs and availability of free anti-rabies vaccine. M Tariq Mansoor had filed the petition with regard to non-implementation of court orders in stray dogs case and submitted that dog bite incidents had been on the rise in the province.
