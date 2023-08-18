Audio leak case against Najam Saqib: Court to summon top officials if comments not submitted by Sept 18

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a written order regarding the hearing in a plea of Najam Saqib, the son of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, challenging his summon by a parliamentary committee in an audio leak case.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC issued the written order which said that the court had been told that the attorney general of Pakistan was not available for arguments. It said that the comments of the federal government were not as per the order dated May 31, and instructed it to submit the detailed answer again.

As per written order, the court would summon the principal secretary to the prime minister and federal secretaries of interior and defence in person if the comments were not submitted by September 18.

The court had asked in its order dated May 31, that the constitution permitted anybody to record the audio calls of citizens secretly.