IHC seeks govt’s reply on audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has sought a reply from the federal government regarding the issue of recorded telephonic conversations of citizens and audio leaks. The secretaries of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the ministries of Interior, and Defence have been instructed to provide a comprehensive reply and sworn affidavit addressing the court’s inquiries by September 4.

In the event of non-compliance with this request, the three secretaries are required to personally appear before the court on September 18. Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC has issued a formal order in relation to the petition filed by Najmul Saqib, the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. The court was apprised that the attorney general was absent. The court said that the federal government’s response did not align with the directives of the May 31st order. The court instructed the government to re-file a comprehensive response, accompanied by an affidavit verifying the accuracy of the information. Failure to comply within the next two weeks will necessitate the personal appearance of the secretaries of the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs and Defence, before the court on September 18.

It is pertinent to mention that in its May 31st order, the court had raised questions about the legality of surveillance on citizens’ phone calls and the unauthorised disclosure of recorded conversations. The court had sought clarification on whether the law and constitution permit such surveillance, and if not, which authority is accountable for infringing upon citizens’ privacy. The question of responsibility for the unlawful recording and release of these calls was also addressed in the court’s order.