Domestic dispute: Mother poisons three sons in Malakwal, two die

MALAKWAL: A mother in Chak Raib area of Malkwal police station allegedly poisoned her three sons with poisonous pills on Thursday. Two of the children died, while one was saved.

Toqeer Ahmed, a resident of Chak Raib who works in Faisalabad, said that his wife Mehwish Bibi fed his three sons, seven-year-old Sufyan Ahmed, five-year-old Subhan Ahmed, and ten-year-old Muhammad Owais, wheat pills with water due to domestic disputes.

All children were taken to Tehsil Hospital Malakwal where Muhammad Owais survived while Sufyan and Subhan were shifted to DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin. Later, they were referred to Lahore due to critical condition but both could not survive. Malakwal police have registered a case against Mehvish Bibi and arrested her.