ADB to enhance cooperation with Punjab in various sectors

LAHORE: A delegation led by Ms Jingmin Huang, Director of the Water and Urban Development Sector at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday.

Both discussed the collaborative efforts between the Asian Development Bank and Punjab and agreed to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, farm-to-market roads, water resource management and urban development. Mohsin Naqvi articulated that the ADB stands as a paramount partner in Punjab's journey towards development and prosperity.

Highlighting the priority of timely completion of ongoing projects with the ADB support, particularly in the domains of agriculture, water management, and urban development, he expressed an earnest desire for enhanced cooperation.

Moreover, there exists a strategic initiative to expand the scope of green projects across the entirety of Punjab, bolstered by ADB's support, the chief minister said and expressed gratitude towards ADB for its urban amenities improvement programme in cities.

Jingmin Huang acknowledged the unwavering efforts of CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team in advancing the ADB programme as the Punjab government has made rapid strides in advancing ADB projects, thereby reinforcing the commitment to further strengthen collaboration in diverse fields. Cooperation with the Punjab government would be further extended, she added.

Present at the meeting were key ADB officials, including Mr Xijie(CJ) Lu, head of the Pakistan resident mission urban unit Shaukat Shafi, senior project officer Syed Umer Ali Shah and provincial ADB coordinator Imran Sikandar Baloch.

Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Information Amir Mir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary local government, secretary housing and others were also present.

Condoles death: Caretaker CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of mother of Additional Secretary Establishment, Abdul Razzaq, at the Chief Minister's Office. She passed away on Thursday.