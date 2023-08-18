Girl commits suicide after failure to get admission to college

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide over failure to get admission to a college here on Thursday. The victim identified as Mehreen after matriculation wanted to get admission to a college for further education. But she failed to fulfill her desire. She was so depressed that she locked herself in a room and committed suicide by hanging herself with a scarf. Man shot dead: A 35-year-old motorcyclist was gunned down in the Kahna area here Thursday.

The victim identified as Akbar Ali Shah of Batapur was on his way when some car riders at Kacha Chowk opened fire at him. As a result, he received fatal injuries. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered on old enmity. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was shot dead in Hayer. The victim was on his way when near Rakh Burj village Bedian Road he was intercepted by some unidentified men who opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Two labourers hurt: Two labourers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Green Town. A house was being constructed in Hafiz Chowk when it collapsed. As a result, two labourers were injured.

Two dacoits held: Civil Lines Police arrested two members of a shooters and dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Usama and Faisal.