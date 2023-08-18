Indian lunar lander splits from propulsion module in key step

NEW DELHI: India´s latest space mission completed a key step in the country´s second attempt at a lunar landing, with its Moon module separating from its propulsion section on Thursday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, had “successfully separated” from the propulsion module six days ahead of a planned landing slated for August 23.
“Thanks for the ride, mate!” ISRO said in a post on the social media platform X. ISRO said the propulsion module now “continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years” as part of efforts to study exoplanets, or planets outside Earth´s solar system.
Instruments onboard will “perform spectroscopic study of the Earth´s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarisation from the clouds on Earth -- to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!”
The world´s most populous nation has a comparatively low-budget aerospace programme, but is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.
