Sikh man charged with double stabbing during Indian independence celebrations

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police has charged a Sikh man with a double stabbing at an Indian Independence Day event in west London. Gurpreet Singh, 25, from Belmont Road, Ilford, is charged with attempted Grievous Bodyily Harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, threats with a bladed article and two counts of possession of a bladed article. A second man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and released on bail. Two Indian men were seriously injured and getting hospital treatment as a bloody clash broke out between hundreds of Indian men celebrating India’s Independence Day and a group of around five pro-Khalistan British Sikhs who refused to join the celebrations on the night of 15 August here.

The violence took place outside South Hall, Broadway in West London where hundreds of Indian men were raising slogans in support of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS on the night of 15th August. The clashes have raised the spectre of communal clashes as it happened last year in Leicester when a Hindutva mob attacked local Muslims and damaged their properties, unleashing five days of violent disturbances.