UK invites Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit

LONDON: Britain has invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for an official visit later this year, as the two countries seek to deepen economic ties, a UK government official said on Thursday.Rishi Sunak and Mohammed bin Salman spoke and pledged to meet soon, Downing Street said, after reports that the Saudi leader had been invited to visit Britain.

The Times said the crown prince was set to make his first trip to the UK since the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Western nations have been courting oil-rich Saudi Arabia, particularly in the wake of instability caused by Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

In November, Sunak met the prince, who is known by his initials MBS, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali to discuss volatile energy markets.

Saudi Arabia earlier this month hosted talks on the Ukraine war in Jeddah. Downing Street said in the pair´s call, Sunak “looked forward to personally deepening the long-standing ties between the UK and Saudi Arabia”. “The prime minister and crown prince... looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity,” a statement read.

The Times reported that a visit was pencilled in for the coming months but there was no immediate confirmation from Sunak´s office when contacted by AFP.

Sunak´s office said the pair discussed how to develop trade and investment ties, as well as those in defence and security, with the UK reiterating its commitment to domestic Saudi and regional security.