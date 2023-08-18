Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears is headed for another marital split after her husband of just 14 months, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce, in the latest personal crisis for the troubled pop star.
Asghari, a 29-year-old Iranian-born model, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage, court documents filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles show.
The couple was married in 2022, about a year after a California judge dissolved a controversial 14-year conservatorship that had barred her from handling her own life and finances, a legal arrangement many fans considered exploitative. Under the conservatorship -- which was largely managed by her father Jamie Spears -- the now-41-year-old singer has said she was prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children, claimed she was forced to work and said her phone was tapped.
“I just want my life back,” Spears told the court in 2021. The singer -- whose hits include “Oops!... I Did It Again,” and “Toxic” -- reportedly has a prenuptial agreement in place that will protect her assets. Asghari´s divorce petition says the two have been separated since last month. Spears rocketed to fame in her teens on hits like “...Baby One More Time,” becoming one of the world´s reigning pop stars at the turn of the millennium.
