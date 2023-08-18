Spain Socialists win first parliamentary battle, securing speaker role

MADRID: Spanish lawmakers on Thursday elected the Socialist party´s candidate for parliamentary speaker following a closely-watched vote that bodes well for Pedro Sanchez’s efforts to return as prime minister.

Thursday´s session was widely seen as a trial run ahead of a crucial investiture vote -- which determines who forms the government -- after an inconclusive July election.

Francina Armengol, 52, was named parliamentary speaker -- the third-highest office in Spain after the king and the prime minister -- with an absolute majority of 178 votes in the 350-seat chamber.

Her election was secured following a last-minute deal with the hardline Catalan separatist party JxCat, which has been cast in the role of kingmaker. During the July polls, neither the left nor the right won enough seats to constitute a working majority of 176 representatives -- with each side only able to amass the cross-party support of 171 lawmakers.

That has put JxCat in an influential position, with the votes cast by its seven lawmakers on Thursday proving decisive to secure Armengol´s election. And Sanchez is hoping he will be able to do the same in an investiture vote, although experts say those negotiations will be far more complicated.